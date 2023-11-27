Time to prune gas-powered leaf blowers in Maryland | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It used to be that the worst thing about gas-powered leaf blowers was the noise they made. Nothing quite says get out of bed early on a Saturday morning than the sound of 75 jet-engine-like decibels as the neighbor tries to gather his fall yard waste without benefit of a rake. But it turns out that the noise, while potentially harmful to the unprotected eardrum of the operator, is hardly the worst of your problems. A new report from the Maryland PIRG Foundation says that gasoline-powered lawn equipment — not just leaf blowers but lawn mowers, string trimmers and chain saws — contribute an estimated 597 tons of harmful “fine particulate” air pollution each year. That’s equivalent to the collective output of 6.4 million cars over the same time period.

In other words, that noisy weed eater in your hand may be as bad for human health as it is for the overgrowth outside your home.

And that’s not all. There are all kinds of nasty chemicals emitted by those devices, including benzene and formaldehyde, that have been linked to asthma, cancer and other ailments. And the nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide? Major contributors to climate change. The same report found that their emission is the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of cars. And those figures are backed up by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency, which estimates that operating one new gas-powered lawn mower produces the same pollution as a car driven 45 miles.

What’s especially frustrating is that the easiest way to curb these emissions — without sacrificing the curb appeal of your home — is to switch to electric-powered lawn care tools. That’s right. For every gasoline-powered tool, there’s an equivalent electric, corded or battery-powered one that can perform the same job. The leaf blower may not operate as long on a single charge or be quite as powerful as a 22-pound, 2.16-horsepower two-stroke gasoline-powered leaf blower with 270-mph air speed priced at about $300, but it’s also a whole lot cleaner. When setting the balance between human health and yard waste, shouldn’t we be leaning toward the former?

That’s a question a lot of state and local policymakers are asking themselves these days. Recently, the Montgomery County Council voted overwhelmingly to phase out gasoline-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums. Washington, D.C., banned them beginning last year, and violators face a $500 fine. California’s ban on small gas-powered off-road engines — including lawn equipment — goes into effect in January. The trend has started. So when does the rest of Maryland hop on board?

Earlier this year, legislation was introduced in the Maryland House of Delegates to ban them beginning in 2025, but the bill never made it out of the Health and Government Operations Committee. Cost and supply chain issues proved the major criticism. State agencies like the State Highway Administration and public institutions including Towson University complained that they’d have to replace their gear. And private landscaping companies warned that this unexpected cost would likely mean consumers would pay more, too. But no one disputed the central premise that the electric devices are healthier — for customers, for operators and for the environment.

All of this suggests that a transition to electric lawn and garden care is inevitable. The question is not “if,” but “how” and “when” for the transition. For example, should sales of new gasoline-powered leaf blowers be restricted first so that existing ones won’t be replaced with identical models? Or is it better to go cold turkey (see what we did there, right after the holiday?) and simply ban their use at some future date, perhaps in two years? After all, leaf blowers can last 10 years or more, and electric models are known to last longer. If that’s the case, perhaps a tax break for electrics or some compensation to those who ditch their gas-powered engines might be a worthy investment.

We understand not wanting an added landscaping expense and certainly feel that pain. But it’s a small thing when weighed against the hidden cost of cancer and other serious health problems tied to air pollution. If Maryland’s most populous county can make the leap, there’s no reason why the rest of the state can start enjoying cleaner air as well.

