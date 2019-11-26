We have seen the consequences of indiscriminate arrests in Baltimore, which is dealing with a population of people with criminal records who can’t get jobs. The issue came up when former Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley made a bid for president. Some say it was one factor that hurt his chances. If Mr. Bloomberg doesn’t want to end up in the same predicament and really wants to prove he’s sorry, he needs to lay out policies to improve the lives of people hurt by his choices. Critics are already looking skeptically at his attempt at atonement and have questioned the timing. Many of those caught up in the arrests probably weren’t given the same benefit of the doubt for their indiscretions and mistakes.