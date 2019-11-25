It’s true that violence is a public health issue; the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has declared it one of its primary research areas. Still, the onus of a citywide crime plan should not fall on the health department. The police department and other law enforcement agencies should be the leaders in getting criminals off the street. Other departments — health, the housing authority and school system and so on — should play a secondary role working on the systemic issues that contribute to crime. We’re not even sure the health department wants the responsibility, given testimony from city leaders that many heads of city agencies had no idea the amendments were coming.