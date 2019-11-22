Ms. Pugh’s connection to the Senate Finance Committee is no coincidence; it was intrinsic to her scheme. The infamous “Healthy Holly” books were not an outgrowth of City Hall, where she served on the City Council from 2000 to 2004 prior to her election as mayor three years ago, they were the direct result of her position on Finance which regulates the insurance industry. She may have been appointed to the University of Maryland Medical System’s governing board while a member of the council, but it was during her Senate years (2007-2016) that it paid off. Healthy Holly took flight in 2010, and her buyers read like a Finance Committee witness list with major book sales to UMMS, to Kaiser Permanente, to CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and on and on. Even Maryland’s auto insurance fund or MAIF, the quasi-public agency that acts as auto insurer of last resort in the state, forked over thousands of dollars for books. It was surely no accident that MAIF is regulated by Ms. Pugh’s committee.