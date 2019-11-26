We hope that “turnaround king” Michael Kaiser lives up to the hype of pumping new life into troubled arts organizations. Right now, the BSO needs a neutral, but strong, voice with no allegiance to any one side. Like a court mediator, he needs to be able to honestly chastise both sides and steer them to make choices they may not like. He will need to make each side face up to how they are contributing to the financial problems of the BSO, which has stacked up $16 million in deficits over the past decade.