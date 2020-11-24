Maryland’s other epidemic - hunger - isn’t going away | COMMENTARY

The sad fact of the matter is that hunger is here for an extended stay. Even if the virus is conquered, it will take time for the economy to return. And so the burden is not to marvel at how much anti-hunger efforts have accomplished in 2020, it’s to gear up for the challenge ahead. To that end, the Maryland Food Bank recently announced a $28 million fundraising goal to underwrite 70 million meals. It won’t be easy. Food prices are up about 20%. Traditional resources are taxed. Staff is exhausted, and volunteers are needed. “One of my greatest worries is how we can sustain the ability to respond at the level we’ve been responding,” frets Carmen Del Guercio, the nonprofit’s president and CEO. “Maybe it’s not the same as first responders or health care workers, but we’re in the ballpark.”