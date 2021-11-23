Thanksgiving 2021: Taking stock of wins, losses in Maryland’s fight against hunger | COMMENTARY

At the Maryland Food Bank, President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio marvels at what has been accomplished over the past year but worries about the challenges still to come. In 2021, it is estimated that about 2 million people in Maryland lack reliable access to food (the definition of food “insecurity”). In a normal year, that number would be closer to 1.4 million. That increase is almost entirely about the pandemic, the job layoffs and lockdowns, the loss of income and rise of poverty. The good news is that organizations like the Maryland Food Bank, its network of 350 pantries and partners, and a team of volunteers sprang into action. There may be record need but there has also been record supply: The Maryland Food Bank is cranking out one million pounds of food per week, a volume 50% above the norm. Last year, it was double the norm. This dramatic increase was made possible in large part by federal emergency aid (total MFB fundraising has swelled from $8 million to $29 million annually) but also by those ordinary men and women who took it upon themselves to volunteer as corporate partners were forced by circumstances to retreat. And remember many of those folks stepped up before vaccines were available risking their own health to pack supplies and staff limited-contact, drive-through food centers across the state.