Dear Sonja Santelises: Don’t go to D.C., Baltimore needs you | COMMENTARY

Yet anyone who has even a casual interest in the state of city schools ought to take a look at the Maryland Report Card, the annual state-sponsored yardstick that evaluates schools and school systems not just on snapshots but, most importantly, on improvement and how they are doing compared to years past. By this standard, Baltimore City Public Schools are making headway. Test scores, graduation rates, language skills — they still fall behind statewide averages, but they are getting better. In many cases, the upgrade is modest. In some, schools are still falling behind targets. But it’s a steady improvement that ought not be ignored, particularly given how stagnant city school performance has been in the past.