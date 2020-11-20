Baltimore’s hotel workers have suffered, but punishing hospitality industry would make matters worse | COMMENTARY

There are certainly many among us, including quite a few members of the City Council, who will say to that: Who cares? They see the nobility (and popular appeal) of sticking up for housekeepers, valet parking attendants and desk clerks making little more than minimum wage over the welfare of out-of-town millionaire investors. Fair enough. The problem with that philosophy is that if those affluent hotel owners decide that it’s better to do business elsewhere — maybe by not bothering to renovate existing hotels or by building new properties outside the city limits where they don’t face such regulations — those same $12-an-hour workers council members were so anxious to help are the ones who inevitably get hurt the most. And especially troubling is how the adverse economic consequences will ripple across the city.