Maryland’s next governor must lead on climate | COMMENTARY

As the nine Democrats who have so far declared themselves candidates to be Maryland’s next governor assemble their teams, announce their picks for lieutenant governor and stake out their policy positions, at least one pattern is emerging: They are leaning in to climate change. Not half-heartedly, like politicians who feel obligated to say something about environmental protection to satisfy progressives; instead, they appear to be jockeying for position to determine which of them wants to lower greenhouse gas emissions more. Former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez recently complained to Maryland Matters that the state has “punched below our weight” on offshore wind. Comptroller Peter Franchot has called climate change “one of the greatest existential threats to our way of life.” And former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has touted his gubernatorial candidacy by observing that, unlike his opponents, he has taken climate polluters to court. It’s not the only issue on the table, of course. Criminal justice reform, civil rights, post-pandemic economic opportunity are rightly there, too. Yet, climate seems to be commanding the most attention.