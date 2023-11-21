Offshore wind may cost Maryland big dollars, but it still makes sense | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two of the offshore wind turbines stand off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Plans to build blades for offshore wind turbines in coastal Virginia have recently been cancelled in the latest sign of struggle within the U.S.'s nascent offshore wind industry. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber/AP)

For those who may not be attuned to the state of offshore wind energy, the fledgling industry has hit a patch of rough seas in recent weeks. Sharply rising costs for such essential components as giant turbines and cables caused the cancellation of two large New Jersey projects by Ørsted, the Danish multinational company that just so happens to be developing one of two coastal Maryland wind farms. That project, Skipjack Wind, may still move forward, a company spokesperson has promised, but only if it’s financially “reconfigured.” In other words, the company wants some help, presumably from ratepayers.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has suspended its plans to open a turbine blade factory in Portsmouth, Virginia, despite its nearby customer, a 2.6 gigawatt wind farm planned by Dominion Energy. The brightest spot may be that Maryland’s other wind developer, U.S. Wind, is promising that its collection of offshore turbines are moving ahead. Yet even if both its project and Skipjack move forward, the combined effort would bring the state only a quarter of the way toward its offshore wind energy goal of 8.5 gigawatts by 2031. And then there’s also the matter of building turbine parts in Maryland, including at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point. What’s to become of those promised jobs?

Oh, and has anybody mentioned that Maryland could face a shortfall in its power supply as it moves away from fossil fuel-powered electrical generation while the demand for electricity to power homes and businesses and even electric vehicles increases? The last of the state’s coal-fired plants in Allegany County is now set to retire next year. Has Maryland bet on the wrong energy producer? Is there a future in wind?

There’s no doubt that exactly what projects will ultimately move forward and where they will be located is not exactly clear right now, but it’s far too soon to declare offshore wind as no more than a passing zephyr. Climate change is real. The need to generate clean energy is real. The potential of offshore wind is real, too. And that’s particularly true in Maryland, which has less potential for solar than less developed locales. The problem is in the nitty-gritty of how to pull it off. Those high prices may actually be a healthy sign as companies vie for limited supplies.

What this pause in development does raise is a structural concern about how to move forward. Should the financial burden be shared with taxpayers? What incentives are appropriate? And then there’s the other side of the coin: At what point are power plants that spew air pollution going to pay for the harm they cause? We’re looking at you, coal- and natural gas-fired power plants. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. electricity comes from burning fossil fuels. And the carbon dioxide produced is having a big impact on climate change. When do these producers pay for the damage they’ve done?

Unfortunately, climate change denial remains a popular fantasy, particularly among right-wing Republicans. Polls show a majority of Americans favor developing renewable energy, but about one-third favor expanded oil, coal and natural gas production, according to Pew Research Center. Among Republicans, the numbers differ markedly: A whopping 58% want more coal, oil and natural gas, and when you ask 65 and older members of the GOP, it’s 75% who favor traditional fossil fuels. Small wonder some residents of Ocean City have been more worried about being able to see skyscraper-sized turbines a dozen or more miles from the beach than about rising ocean levels wiping out their condos and boardwalk. Donald Trump won Worcester County by a 3-2 margin in 2020 despite Joe Biden’s landslide 2-1 win statewide.

What’s needed now is for policymakers from Washington, D.C., and state capitals includingAnnapolis to sharpen their pencils and figure out how best to facilitate green energy, including wind, in the most affordable way possible. A small increase in electricity prices or taxpayer subsidies now may prove a whole lot cheaper than paying for environmental disasters down the road. We can’t afford to stay fixated on the short term when the climate threat looms so large. Sea-level rise, saltwater intrusion, loss of ecosystems, stifling weather patterns and worsened human health — all are forecast by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Maryland. The sooner those offshore turbines start spinning, the better for our future.

