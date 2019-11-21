But easily lost in the tumult, and thankfully brought back to the forefront Thursday during testimony from Fiona Hill, the president’s top Russia adviser, is the alternative fact that connects so much of the whole impeachment elements together: The fiction that it was Ukraine and not Russia that interfered with the 2016 president election. After all, all that Democratic “human scum” (thanks again, Twitter) on the Intelligence Committee wouldn’t be looking to write articles of impeachment against the 45th president if not for his obsessive efforts to get his pal Vladimir Putin off the hook. Remember the old days when Mr. Trump resented the suggestion that any foreign entity interfered with the election? Turns out, he would have been perfectly happy with blaming it all on Ukraine and dispatched his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to rewrite U.S. foreign policy to make that happen and put a hold on about $400 million in vital military aid in the process.