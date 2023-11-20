Rise in pedestrian fatalities deserves more than passing notice | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The report from the Baltimore County Police Department was brief and to the point. A 65-year-old pedestrian, Fabricio Antonio Cubias-Mejia, was attempting to cross Rossville Boulevard near Shakerwood Road, a stone’s throw from the Interstate 95/695 interchange, when he was struck and killed by the driver of a 2011 Mercedes Benz C300 headed south at around 6:15 a.m. Few other details were offered. The episode was, according to police, the 22nd pedestrian fatality from crashes in Baltimore County so far this year. As of mid-November last year, there were 16 pedestrian deaths in such crashes.

One week earlier, a 31-year-old scooter rider was killed in downtown Baltimore at Pratt and Light streets in a crash involving a Maryland Transit Administration bus. Some surveillance video of the unusual circumstances of the collision (the bus felled a utility pole that appeared to strike the victim), was broadcast by a local television station, but interest quickly waned. There were no candlelight vigils, not outcries by elected officials, no marches or public protests. The death of a 17-year-old Howard County pedestrian early Sunday morning in Laurel, who was struck by two vehicles in succession, is likely to follow the same pattern — a tragedy, yes, but also considered fairly routine.

And that would be a mistake.

This year’s uptick in fatal pedestrian crashes is not unique to Maryland’s third largest subdivision. Statewide, there have been 147 non-motorists (including bicyclists) killed in crashes so far this year compared to 133 during the first 11 months of last year. In 2021, there were 132 such deaths at the same point. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, pedestrian deaths were not quite as common — with 128 non-motorist fatalities in all of 2016, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA). National numbers follow a similar pattern, with about 8,000 deaths annually, a 41-year high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s one pedestrian killed somewhere in the country every 66 minutes.

Why? Experts point to a number of factors from the risk posed by heavier SUVs to higher vehicle speeds, distracted drivers who may also be drinking or drug impaired, and poor road design. There is also a reasonable concern that post-pandemic, drivers and pedestrians alike have simply become less cautious in their routine. The CDC data suggests victims are disproportionately likely to be older Americans and Black or Native American. All of which points to a need for a broader, community-based response to this growing problem that includes educating the public on the risks, better enforcing the rules of the road and improving the design of potential points of conflicts (steering pedestrians toward well-lighted intersections, for example).

There is no one perfect answer. The CDC points out, for example, that many pedestrian fatalities take place near roadside commercial strips, where retail stores and multi-lane roads are proximate. We aren’t going to change that development pattern overnight. But cracking down on reckless drivers and speeding is another matter. In Maryland, it may be time to revisit the use of automated speed cameras to enforce the law. Currently, they are mostly restricted to areas near schools or highway work zones. But when they are used more broadly — along the Jones Falls Expressway in a General Assembly-approved effort launched last year, for example — they can have a noticeable impact on driver behavior. One of the two cameras installed there quickly recorded a car going 173 miles per hour. On Friday, Gov. Wes Moore heralded efforts to make highway work zones safer in response to the Baltimore Beltway crash eight months earlier including raising fines for speeding, which would seem to dovetail nicely into a potential broader effort to save pedestrian lives.

The SHA has a slogan that makes an important point: “Crashes are no accident.” Most crashes are avoidable. They aren’t usually deliberate, but that doesn’t make them accidental exactly. And so the solution isn’t to just briefly grieve for the victims and then move on, but to take proven measures as simple as observing speed limits and putting cellphones down to save lives now.

