The question before the school board and county residents was never about whether to embrace social engineering as critics claimed. It was about equity and how committed the county was to that goal. A watered-down result doesn’t prove the county of James Rouse has turned its back on diversity. It surely hasn’t. What it suggests is that as soon as that goal causes disruption — as soon as it leads a substantial number of people to believe their children are being shortchanged — diversity takes a backseat. People believe they are in a zero-sum game, that for every new opportunity given a low-income student, there was an equal sacrifice being expected of someone else. We don’t believe that was true, but how could it be proven to their satisfaction? That left authorities in a difficult spot.