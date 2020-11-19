The $10M question: Can police corruption happen again? | COMMENTARY

Instead of passing empty resolutions, suburban leaders ought to be asking an important question: Could what happened in Baltimore with the Gun Trace Task Force happen in my community? And, of course, incoming Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council ought to be seeking answers to a corollary: Could another GTTF happen in the city? We fear the answer in both cases is: yes. And it will remain “yes” until we give it the attention it deserves and reform our departments in such a way that the all-too-human, and often momentary, temptation to react with undue force or steal from drug dealers or disregard basic rights of others is kept at bay by the simple fact that real consequences await. That means dismantling the us-against-the-world mentality of many police departments and the code of silence that prevents officers from reporting one another for misbehavior.