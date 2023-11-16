In the midst of bounty, too many Marylanders go hungry. Here’s how you can help. | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A few of the more than 200 frozen turkeys remain to be cut up at the Maryland Correctional Enterprises (MCE) Meat Plant in Hagerstown for the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner. MCE incarcerated men have been defrosting, deboning, and cooking 200+ turkeys for the Bea Gaddy Family Services for more than 20 years. Nov. 7, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

At the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church food pantry in Walbrook Junction, special care was taken to have at least 130 turkeys ready for distribution one week before Thanksgiving, with some whole chickens as a backup. Such was the certainty that neighbors would need help for the holiday. As retired kindergarten teacher Twelvatine Nesbitt, the pantry’s manager, will tell you, there is no shortage of need. Young and old, married, chronically ill, disabled, single parent, unemployed — you name it, and you can find people seeking assistance. And what does the food pantry have planned for the day after the big turkey day? They’ll be open again. Hunger doesn’t take time off.

“Thanksgiving doesn’t really change our routine,” says Nesbitt, 73, “COVID may be over, but the damage was done. We get more and more people we’ve never seen before.”

And so it is from pantry to pantry, soup kitchen to soup kitchen. Thanksgiving may be a time of great bounty, but it also presents an opportunity to remember that not everyone knows where there next meal is coming from. The technical name for this is “food insecurity,” and Maryland has no shortage of it. Mt. Moriah distributes about two tons of food per month, but that is a drop in the bucket. A recent survey found about 35% of adults in Maryland say they are experiencing financial difficulties this year, and more than one in three parents report their children sometimes do not have enough to eat.

West Baltimore is far from the only spot where hunger is evident. Maryland Hunger Solutions, an advocacy group, has mapped food insecurity, and it can be found in every county — from affluent Howard, with nearly 23,000 county residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; to rural Garrett’s 4,346 SNAP enrollees, more than one-seventh of the county’s 29,115 residents. Statewide, 685,514 people receive monthly SNAP benefits, with 41% (277,142) under the age of 18. Making matters worse is how the federal government reduced SNAP benefits last March after expanding them during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a drop of $69 million in food aid per month in Maryland. And then there is the matter of inflation and rising food prices that have hit everyone.

Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, notes that there are a number of ways people can help their neighbors, from running virtual food drives to volunteering at food pantries. But the easiest, and often most useful, is to donate money with a recurring monthly payment to the Maryland Food Bank through its website: mdfoodbank.org/donate. The site also has information to help potential volunteers find their neighborhood providers from the organization’s list of 350 statewide.

And Del Guercio, too, is seeing a troubling uptick in demand. While the Maryland Food Bank was expected to distribute 900,000 pounds of food per week this year, the real number has turned about to be about 1.1 million. Meanwhile, volunteers brace for more. An October survey found the words “charitable food” were typed into internet search engines in Maryland 62% more often this year than at this point last year.

“Our reality is that our clients are often working families who are facing more and more challenges to make ends meet,” he says. “It exists in every county in our state.”

After donating money, Marylanders may also want to advocate politically for their hungry neighbors, too. Two proposals likely headed for the next Maryland General Assembly session would require local school systems to provide more free meals to students and a budgetary push to replace those lost SNAP dollars with state money. As Michael Wilson, director of Maryland Hunger Solutions, observes, some SNAP recipients now receive as little as $23 per month on their EBT cards.

“These are challenging times for folks,” Wilson says, “and we need to focus on what we can do that is sustainable so they can get the nutrition they need.”

To that we can only add, amen.

