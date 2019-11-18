We don’t relish placing a financial burden on farmers, but enough is enough. The Maryland Department of Agriculture has had long enough to help farmers find a way to meet these requirements. Delaying them now sends a message to all polluters that in Maryland you can agree to clean up your act and then sit on your hands because, when push comes to shove, the state will eventually back down. Agricultural runoff is the single biggest source of pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. If Maryland isn’t going to stick to its guns on this, how can it expect Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, Delaware and D.C. to meet their cleanup obligations? The harmfulness of excess manure to water quality has been known for decades. Now isn’t the time to revisit one of Governor Hogan’s best (and toughest) pro-environment decisions.