300 and counting: Baltimore’s appalling murder tally, now routine, requires more than the usual response | COMMENTARY

We don’t think Mayor Scott is satisfied with the status quo. Nor the Baltimore City Council. Nor Governor Hogan nor, frankly, anyone we know. But if they are truly mortified at what’s happening and fully committed to reducing the homicide tally, we would like to see greater indication that they are not merely interested in playing politics. How about, for example, the mayor, governor and police commissioner standing in the same room talking about joint efforts today or tomorrow or the day after that? How about offering a $100,000 reward for every murder in Baltimore (and given the state’s current $2.5 billion budget surplus, that’s easily done)? And how about the mayor, now that he’s been in office for nearly a year, taking full ownership of the police department’s performance and perhaps mending a few law enforcement fences along the way? It’s probably not the best reelection strategy for local officials in a city still angry over police brutality, discriminatory practices and misconduct, but it’s essential to getting the department’s work done.