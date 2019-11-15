We all know what happens in the days ahead. We will see the anguish of victim’s families. There will be the frustration of community leaders. And there will also be calls for a renewed push for gun violence legislation such as the universal background checks bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives but has languished in the U.S. Senate for most of the year. And in the end, perhaps by Thanksgiving, maybe sooner, the National Rifle Association and its supporters know that public attention will move on. The dead will be buried. The furor will subside. And they will be content that their absolutist approach to the Second Amendment that values gun ownership over the lives of teens will carry the day. The self-satisfied bunch can carry on lobbying to make it easier for just about anyone to carry a gun while the kids at the local schools perform their lockdown- and live-shooter- drills.