Larry Hogan’s Ronald Reagan crush: A reality check, please | COMMENTARY

So what’s not to like? Start with the thousands of AIDS deaths as President Reagan willfully ignored the disease that was then seen only as a threat to the gay community, mentioning it in public for the first time in 1985 (four years after the first recorded U.S. case), when it was a full-blown epidemic and 3,500 Americans had already died from it. Then there was the matter of illegally selling military arms to Iran to finance the Contras in Nicaragua. Fourteen administration officials were indicted and quite a few convicted, but later pardoned or had their convictions vacated on appeal. President Reagan claimed not to have known about the deal, a point disputed by Oliver North. And by the second half of his second term, Mr. Reagan seemed so often confused (he wasn’t diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease until after leaving office), that a lot of Americans were apt to give him a pass.