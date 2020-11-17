Arrest is not the answer to helping people with drug addictions | COMMENTARY

If treatment centers can’t reach people through the courts, there are other ways to find those in need of help. And, in fact, public health experts would love it if the courts were the last resort as they work to move the paradigm of drug addiction from a crime issue to one of public health. In the words of an official with Behavioral Health System Baltimore, the fact that people are not going to treatment through the 8-507 program “is not a bad thing, and it aligns with the shift away from using the criminal justice system as a means to access treatment.” The court systems have a role, and the diversion program has helped some people. We are not denying that. But the courts should not play as large a part of recovery as they do. Instead, treatment centers should build better collaborations with hospitals, emergency rooms, health clinics, homeless shelters, doctor’s offices and social services agencies. There is also some street outreach that can be done in a safe way even during a pandemic. Or perhaps, they could try what the city of Philadelphia is doing. Two years ago police officers began redirecting those suspected of prostitution or drug possession directly to community-based services, cutting out the middleman, in this case the jail, all together.