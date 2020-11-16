Time to shelve massive I-270/I-495 expansion | COMMENTARY

Making it all so much more ridiculous is that these same highways have already seen substantially reduced congestion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic won’t last forever, of course, but changes in work patterns may. How many jobs that required in-person attendance will now be judged as better served by stay-at-home employees? Video conferences are here to stay. So are laptop computers and an increasingly tech-driven workforce. Even employers who want their workers to return to the office may offer greater flexibility than in the past (work-at-home Mondays and Fridays, or flexible hours, perhaps). The worst of the traffic jams may go away before the first shovel hits the dirt.