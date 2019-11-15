The city’s decision underscores an affordable housing crisis facing not just Baltimore, but the whole country. Nationally, there is a shortage of 7 million homes available to the lowest-income renters, a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found. Rents have risen faster than incomes over the last two decades, and many families are spending way too much of their salaries on a place to live. In Maryland, the problem hits the neediest the hardest. People whose incomes are at or below poverty guidelines, or who make 30% of the area’s median income, are most likely to struggle finding rentals that fit into their budget.