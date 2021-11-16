‘Squeegee kids’ are a symptom of Baltimore’s problems, not the cause | COMMENTARY

And that’s exactly how a city gets burdened with more concentrated poverty, more crime and fewer economic opportunities. By seeing squeegee kids as the cause of Baltimore’s troubles instead of merely a symptom of the deeper social travails — some of which date back generations — suburban whites can happily wash their hands of the damage they’ve done by doing more. What does Mr. Brochin believe his economic boycott will accomplish? Cause police to focus on windshield wiping instead of the more serious crimes? Reduce youth employment opportunities and turn them to criminal enterprises? Demonstrate to these young people that the rest of the state doesn’t care about their circumstances? It may not be his intent, but it would surely accomplish all of the above.