Democrats should absolutely end gerrymandering — the day Republicans do the same | COMMENTARY

Are people shocked by this? Some surely pretend to be. That list includes Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, who, with an apparent straight face, issued a statement claiming that this wasn’t business as usual but an attempt by Democrats to “seize back control from the citizens” of the redistricting process. What he meant was that it didn’t follow the lines that his own hand-picked group of Marylanders issued just two weeks earlier. There’s nothing wrong with his commission, by the way. Its proposal is at least less swirly. But, as others have noted, the governor’s preferred map would also likely result in Maryland Democrats losing at least one House seat to the GOP, turning their current 7-1 advantage to 6-2. Gee, wonder if the governor noticed. How remarkably not shocking that Democratic leaders in the legislature who have primary control over this process are reluctant to go that route.