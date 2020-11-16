Don’t give in to the gloom | COMMENTARY

2. Overdue climate change progress. Here’s one that might have gotten overlooked. One of the single biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the region is cleaning up its act, at least somewhat. Talen Energy has committed to no longer burn coal at its Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power plants in Curtis Bay by the end of 2025. Across the country, such facilities have been switching to natural gas for years if only because it’s more affordable, but the hope is that the company will go greener than burning fossil fuels of any kind. Add this to President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to address climate change and return to the Paris Agreement and the future of humanity has not looked brighter in, well, four years.