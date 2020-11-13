COVID-19 winter is coming but hold fast, there are better days ahead | COMMENTARY

The Thermo Scientific RLE60086 is quite a little honey in refrigerators. It’s sleek and space-saving with a 28.8 cubic foot capacity, yet weighing only 245 pounds. You might not want the ultra-cold freezer (capable of blasting materials to minus 80 degrees Celsius) in your home kitchen — with a list price over $22,000, it’s more than 10 times the price of a top-of-the-line Maytag — but local hospitals are in the buying mood. The reason? They need these deep-deep freezers to handle doses of coronavirus vaccines that require ultra-low temperature storage. The fact that labs are already stocking up on such freezers is one of the most concrete signs yet that the COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, perhaps as early as late December, on an emergency basis, and next spring for most Americans.