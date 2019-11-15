You heard us. We want ours. The Baltimore region isn’t getting anything like this record level of investment in transportation. It isn’t even getting the kind of transit spending the pro-highway Hogan administration has approved for the D.C. area with the $5.6 billion Purple Line, the 16-mile Bethesda-to-New-Carrollton light rail system currently under construction. Meanwhile, Baltimore area business leaders are begging for transit table scraps, bemoaning a 10% drop in MTA capital funding and pleading for the resources to get their workers to jobs. Their complaint? It’s not just that Charm City isn’t getting any transit expansion, it isn’t even getting enough money for system preservation. Hope for transit expansion died when the governor killed the Red Line, the 14-mile east-west light rail line Mr. Hogan found too costly at $2.9 billion or roughly half the Purple Line. Now, they’d just like to see the subway system operate without month-long shutdowns.