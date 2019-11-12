Still, the rush to judgment might benefit from a bit more research. For example, has vaping, helped adults quit smoking? There’s simply no question that the adult smoking rate in the United States has fallen and that vaping seems to appeal to those trying to quit in a way that nicotine patches and gum do not. That’s not something to be taken lightly. If smoking is the bigger health threat (and that’s the scientific consensus given the variety of cancer-causing substances found in tobacco smoke), then there should probably still be a place for vaping and its 11 million-plus users. So that means the challenge is to regulate the worst effects (getting kids hooked in nicotine or a pneumonia-like lung disease) and preserve the possible beneficial impact of getting 35 million adults off cigarettes and other forms of tobacco.