Naval Academy lawsuit shows danger of Trump order on race | COMMENTARY

But the Trump administration seeks to downplay the role race has played in this country and the idea that the country is fundamentally racist or sexist, although the U.S. was built off the labor of enslaved people from Africa and it wasn’t until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that race-based segregation was considered illegal. And that didn’t come easily. Many of those alive today lived through that time period and might find it laughable that the Trump administration doesn’t want us talking about “white privilege” and the leg up that white men had and still have. (Just look at corporate boardrooms and executive suites.) In fact, “blame-focused,” race-based training perpetuates racial stereotypes and divisions, reinforces biases and decreases opportunities for minorities, the administration believes. Instead, Mr. Trump and his cronies want us to follow old meritocracy credos “that all individuals are created equal and should be allowed an equal opportunity under the law to pursue happiness and prosper based on individual merit," according to the order. In our dreams. Mr. Trump didn’t even get to where he is because of meritocracy.