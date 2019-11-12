Given how skeptical many of the justices seemed Tuesday during 80 minutes or oral arguments, DACA may be overturned as early this spring yet, why wait for an adverse Supreme Court ruling to fix the problem? Congress could still rescue the dreamers and set things right. The U.S. House of Representatives passed such a fix in June with seven Republicans joining Democrats (a truly bipartisan vote by modern standards). It sits helplessly in the U.S. Senate under the iron grip of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell without much chance of action. Last year there were at least two other attempts at a compromise that involved greater funding for border security in return for fixing DACA. President Trump nixed them. And previous to that there were others including a pie-in-the-sky plan pushed by President Trump that provided citizenship for dreamers, billions toward a U.S.-Mexico wall as well as substantial cuts to legal immigration. Democrats weren’t willing to go that far, and one can scarcely blame them now for being a little skeptical about how serious the administration’s latest offer to negotiate.