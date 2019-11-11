The system is still recovering from the scheme that started with the revelation it had paid former Mayor Catherine Pugh hundreds of thousands of dollars for her Healthy Holly children’s books while she was a member of the UMMS board. It was later revealed that companies of about a third of the board had deals with UMMS. Ms. Pugh stepped down from her job of mayor amid investigations into the deals, and the medical system’s leadership and several board members lost their positions in the fallout. Now, Dr. Suntha will be charged with rebuilding the reputation and changing the culture of the very institution where he built his career. The radiation oncologist began his medical career with the University of Maryland in 1991 as a resident, before working his way up through the system. He also has an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.