Next year’s school calendar was a fascinating test case because of the late Labor Day, but the testing isn’t over yet. Some calendars have been left vulnerable to disruption if Maryland sees a lot of inclement weather this winter. Counties starting after Sept. 7 are at risk of going into late June or perhaps having to shorten spring breaks, which will make few happy. Still, it’s all a trade-off, and most families understand this. When Anne Arundel County Public Schools surveyed parents and guardians about when school should start, they found a lot of support for post-Labor Day. But here’s the rub: When they asked should schools start before Labor Day, after Labor Day or “depends on holidays and other considerations,” the majority chose either pre-Labor Day or “depends” over post-Labor Day demonstrating a depth of understanding not always found in the State House.