The rise and profoundly sad fall of Marilyn Mosby | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Marilyn Mosby ran to replace Gregg L. Bernstein as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014, the former assistant state’s attorney ran on a platform of prosecuting repeat violent offenders and improving the relationship between the community and the Baltimore Police Department. Her surprise win (by a hefty 10-point margin) reflected just how fraught police-community relations had become — as soon demonstrated by the uprisings that followed the death of Freddie Gray in police custody just months after she had taken office. Her decision to prosecute a half-dozen police officers in that case (none successfully) made her a lightning rod for matters of race, class and policing.

Some saw her as both anti-police and soft on crime (a view often espoused on local right-wing media platforms), while others saw her as correctly skeptical of a criminal justice system that was putting so many young, Black, nonviolent, often drug-involved men in prison. Her marriage to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby had a similarly polarizing effect making them either the toast of city’s political establishment or a walking matrimonial conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Ms. Mosby seemed to double down on her views on over-incarceration, an approach that increasingly was out of step to many in a city averaging more than 300 homicides per year, and that likely played a major factor in the two-term prosecutor’s loss to fellow Democrat Ivan Bates last year.

Advertisement

Ms. Mosby’s conviction Thursday in a federal court in Greenbelt on two charges of perjury for misrepresenting her finances on loan applications looms both small and large. She was clearly wrong to claim financial hardship in seeking to tap into her city retirement savings account early. The $80,000 became a down payment toward Florida real estate purchases that may yet result in further convictions for allegedly misleading her mortgage lenders. Might the 43-year-old mother of two end up in prison? She faces up to 10 years on the perjury convictions alone, but given the nature of her crime — and the public humiliation she has already suffered — one suspects that financial restitution and the loss of her law license loom as more likely outcomes.

Still, this is a cautionary tale. Surely, the first lesson is the danger of hubris and how individuals holding powerful positions can fall prey to a sense of entitlement. If anything, people employed in the judicial system face a greater ethical burden than most of us. Judges, prosecutors and even clerks of the court are likely to be scrutinized more closely than the average civil servant. This necessarily happens when one is entrusted with so much power over others.

Advertisement

Were federal authorities truly blind in so closely scrutinizing Ms. Mosby? She is a Black woman operating in a field that remains dominated by white men. A study published around the time Ms. Mosby first ran for office noted that 95% of state and local prosecutors across the United States are white with 79% of them white men. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron is Black and had reportedly expressed concerns about the how the Mosby prosecution was pursued, ousting attorney Leo Wise from the case and as chief of his office’s public corruption and fraud unit in March. Yet, on Thursday Barron’s official statement noted only that the conviction upheld his office’s commitment to the “rule of law” and protecting civil rights and safeguarding property. Not the stuff of victory laps — or regret.

For comparison purposes, former President Donald Trump is undergoing trial in a New York courtroom on far worse charges of fraud and financial misconduct, yet his case is considered a civil matter instead of a criminal prosecution, with the defendant openly haranguing all involved. If Ms. Mosby was ever pronounced “arrogant” by her critics, what does that make Mr. Trump?

We do not excuse Ms. Mosby’s actions. What she did was wrong. But she served the people of Baltimore for eight years, and her longtime belief in focusing on repeat violent offenders, in working toward crime prevention, in seeking rehabilitation and not always prison time for young drug offenders who may yet be put on a better path, has not lost its validity. That is part of her legacy, too.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.