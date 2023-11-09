Best way to offset Maryland budget deficits is with a balanced approach — starting now | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Helene Grady, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's budget chief, discusses the Moore administration's $63.1 billion budget last year along with Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, left. They face a growing gap between state revenues and spending obligations over the next half-decade, according to a recent report. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

State government faces a growing gap between revenues and expenses. This is not entirely unexpected given that the Maryland General Assembly voted in 2021 to significantly increase spending on K-12 public schools under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future without fully funding the initiative. The numbers recently presented to the legislature’s Joint Spending Affordability Committee are not encouraging. Experts foresee this structural deficit could rise to as much as $2.1 billion by mid-2029.

But here’s where things get a bit complicated (as they often do with government finances). A lot can happen in six years, particularly if lawmakers make relatively modest adjustments now, whether that means raising certain taxes and fees or trimming spending. And then there’s the matter of the “Rainy Day Fund.” Right now, Maryland sports a rather large one, about $2.5 billion, to cover potential shortfalls (although usually of the unexpected variety). But depleting it would leave the state financially vulnerable, not to mention result in a lower credit rating.

What’s the best solution? To make smart choices and the sooner the better.

Gov. Wes Moore and the General Assembly’s presiding officers need to first reach agreement on some common objectives. Top of the list should be to stand behind Blueprint funding. This ought to be their easiest decision. Improving public schooling, particularly with equity in mind, makes the Blueprint arguably the most important state initiative in a generation. Every child should have access to a quality education. Making pre-K more broadly available, raising teacher salaries and recruiting a more diverse faculty, improving college and career readiness, providing necessary resources to schools that need them while insisting on accountability, these are the cornerstones of this crucial $3.8 billion initiative and they must be protected.

Yet that’s just one portion of the state budget that now totals $64 billion annually. There are other far less vital expenditures that, given deficit projections, may prove unaffordable. Here’s one example. In recent years, lawmakers have been supplementing the capital budget to allow for more local (also known as “pork”) projects. Let’s reduce the hundreds of millions of dollars spent there. Here’s another. For years, Maryland has capped tuition increases to 2% with greater payments to colleges. We aren’t wild about rising tuition costs but why not focus on need-based aid? The affluent can still afford to send their kids to College Park or its peers. Better to make sure all can afford to attend college than force taxpayers to swallow a bigger chunk of everyone’s bill.

Meanwhile, it’s fair to consider raising taxes — but here’s where we would also draw a line. This is November and Governor Moore has not made the case publicly for any major change in the state’s tax code. That window is quickly closing. If he harbors any ambition to follow in the footsteps of Martin O’Malley and attempt a serious rewrite (making the income tax more progressive or raising the sales tax by a penny — or both, as O’Malley did), he’ll have to make a convincing case. That can start with a study commission (with appropriate public input) or by better educating Marylanders generally about the state’s fiscal circumstances. Both take time and so far, not a word.

That’s not to take taxes and fees entirely off the table for the upcoming legislative session, particularly given how the second 90-day session of a governor’s four-year term is traditionally the most ambitious (it gives all involved at least two years to demonstrate the benefits of any controversial initiatives prior to the next election). Where might Governor Moore seek more modest revenue enhancements? There’s the matter of closing the “LLC loophole,” which large businesses use to circumvent corporate income tax. Or the state could simply hire more auditors to go after scofflaws. Or adopt “combined reporting” to close another corporate tax loophole that allows the hiding of profits through a parent company. Whatever combination of these small strategies are pursued, the sooner the better as “stop digging a deeper hole” is always a sound move with budget deficits.

