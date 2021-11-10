USPS failed Baltimore: Accountability starts at the top | COMMENTARY

None of the important and timely conversations that need to take place regarding the future of postal delivery in the United States — whether, for example, there should be additional rate increases or the concept of six-day-a-week delivery is sustainable when electronic mail and private package delivery services do so much of the heavy lifting — can happen while Mr. DeJoy collects his salary. At least not with any confidence in leadership decisions. His continued employment as postmaster merely sends out this message to all Americans: We don’t care. We’re the U.S. Postal Service. Now, go enjoy the latest commemorative stamps.