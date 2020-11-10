Amtrak’s future still runs through Baltimore | COMMENTARY

The contrast could scarcely be sharper. In Baltimore last month, plans for a renovated Pennsylvania Station — a vital anchor in a potential $600 million redevelopment featuring transit-oriented apartments, retail stores, offices and a hotel — were released to the public. Amtrak is on board, and Congress is, too, with $90 million already earmarked for the revival. Yet in Washington, Amtrak is down on long-distance service, cutting jobs and reducing overnight trains to no more than three times a week. Making matters worse, Amtrak has used up its coronavirus-related emergency funding from last spring, so the failure of Congress and the White House to agree to a stimulus bill could cause permanent harm to U.S. passenger rail, which needs about $4.8 billion to survive intact through 2021.
The two events may not be directly related but their tracks clearly cross. Baltimore, the nation’s eighth busiest passenger rail hub, is part of the Northeast Corridor, the system’s busiest, serving Washington, D.C. to Boston, and most financially successful — or at least it was prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 75% drop in ridership. But then the Northeast Corridor is facing plenty of neglect as well. The system needs to invest billions to upgrade rail infrastructure, capital projects like the Hudson River Tunnel that have too long been deferred.
The irony of reducing long-distance service in the middle of a pandemic, when alternatives to air travel are needed most, is particularly troubling. As advocates like the Rail Passengers Association have pointed out, those trains are sold out. Travelers recognize that it’s a lot safer (although not cheap) to book a self-contained room in a sleeper car with its own bed and bath than to fly where even in first-class, there’s far greater proximity to other passengers. That’s why long-distance trains are currently performing much better revenue-wise than their Northeast Corridor peers.
But then those who expect thoughtful, long-term policy for Amtrak have been consistently disappointed for decades. Electrified passenger rail remains among the most energy efficient mode of transportation available in the world, better for the environment than even electric vehicles. Yet critics tend to see Amtrak as woefully over-subsidized — usually while neglecting to acknowledge the extraordinary taxpayer largesse showered upon highway and air travel. As a result, the appropriation process for Amtrak looks more like a roller coaster than a streamlined Acela Express. It’s up, it’s down, it’s about to run off the rails.
Joe Biden’s presidential win has raised hopes among Amtrak’s regular patrons that greater support may soon be coming their way. The former vice president was, after all, a regular Amtrak rider from his days in the U.S. Senate, riding the rails between Wilmington, Delaware, and D.C. He continues to be a cheerleader and may yet prove a key ally, but Congress is likely to remain an unreliable supporter, particularly if Senate Republicans dig in their heels over such infrastructure spending for the remainder of the current term and beyond. It’s much easier to give Amtrak enough to limp along and let its long-term problems fester.
Yet a healthy Amtrak could provide a significant boost to the economy. Dropping long-distance service may save the system millions in the short-term but cost the towns and cities along routes like the Capitol Limited (D.C. to Chicago) and the Cardinal (New York to D.C. to Chicago) 10 times as much, particularly those smaller heartland communities not served by airports. There’s a reason why other countries from the United Kingdom to Japan have far more successful passenger rail. It’s simply a more efficient and effective way to move people than the nation’s increasingly traffic-clogged roads. U.S. passenger rail is ranked 23rd in the world by volume, which ranks it not only below large countries like China and Russia but much smaller ones like Kazakhstan and Poland.
Baltimore has faced considerable political criticism this election cycle, particularly from President Donald Trump. But the counterpoint has been this: Where has Washington been when it was time to invest in Charm City? Supporting Amtrak would clearly be a help, not only to the Penn Station project but beyond — at least if people can be enticed into moving to Baltimore and using the train to commute. Sound far-fetched? Not hardly. Penn Station already sees 3 million passengers each year. This is a success that can be built on, that everyone wants to build on if Congress will just to its job and recognize the bright future of energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly and job-creating U.S. passenger rail.
