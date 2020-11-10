Amtrak’s future still runs through Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Baltimore has faced considerable political criticism this election cycle, particularly from President Donald Trump. But the counterpoint has been this: Where has Washington been when it was time to invest in Charm City? Supporting Amtrak would clearly be a help, not only to the Penn Station project but beyond — at least if people can be enticed into moving to Baltimore and using the train to commute. Sound far-fetched? Not hardly. Penn Station already sees 3 million passengers each year. This is a success that can be built on, that everyone wants to build on if Congress will just to its job and recognize the bright future of energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly and job-creating U.S. passenger rail.