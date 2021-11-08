Dear Mr. President: One down, one to go, and one more letter from Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Hey, it’s us again. It seems like it was only about three weeks ago that we last wrote you on behalf of the people of Baltimore. Perhaps that’s because it was. How time flies. You came for an Oct. 21 CNN Town Hall at Center Stage. We told you how much your economic agenda would mean to this city, how important it was for our own economic recovery, how we need both physical improvements (road repair, broadband) and human investment (affordable health care and day care). You even wrote us back on Twitter: “Baltimore — I got your note. I hear you, and I’m working on some things that I think will help.” And now we see you’re coming back to tour our port and maybe talk about your infrastructure bill that passed late Friday and efforts to address supply chain delays.