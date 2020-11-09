COVID-19 no longer an excuse for delayed public information requests | COMMENTARY

Mike Ricci, a spokesman for the governor’s office said a big challenge is that a lot of the work needs to be done in person at a time the state is encouraging telework. Requesters normally want all records, not just electronic ones, and digitizing hard copies in a searchable format can be a time-consuming task and needs to be done from the office, he said. Working from the home also poses more challenges. Before the pandemic, agencies generally printed out and scanned documents. Now they have to use new software to access email accounts. Even then, converting things to PDF one by one on a computer can be a lot slower than just scanning in a huge stack on a printer. It also takes time to redact personal and sensitive information. The files are also often too big to email. In order for a second person to review them, they have to be sent in batches or uploaded and then downloaded on the cloud, which also takes time because of the size of files. Employees home networks are often slower than at work. Mr. Ricci also contended the slowdown is not in bad faith — people are doing their best. “From the beginning of the pandemic, our office has strongly encouraged agencies to fulfill PIA requests in as timely a fashion as possible, and if necessary, work with requesters on reasonable extensions,” he said.