The state’s attorney also should lay out what she knows and end the innuendo, which feels more political than prosecutorial. Ms. Mosby made a national name for herself in 2015 as the prosecutor who wasn’t afraid to take on police after the death of Freddie Gray, and we’re thrilled she’s willing to hold all wrongdoers accountable for their actions. But ambiguous insinuations made against police don’t do anyone any good; instead, they do grave harm to the goals of improving cooperation among city residents and law enforcement, and making Baltimore a safer city for everyone.