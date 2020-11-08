Vice President Kamala Harris: a historic moment | COMMENTARY

Her election should represent a rebuke to such behavior. Before now, half of the U.S. population — including those suburban housewives who so consumed Donald Trump’s focus — has never seen herself reflected in the country’s highest offices. There’s no excuse for that. Vice President Elect Harris finally rights that wrong a full century after it was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution that no one is to be denied the right to vote on account of their sex. Of course, we know many Black women and men continued to be excluded for decades beyond the ratification of the 19th Amendment because of their race, and such insidious voter suppression efforts continue today, largely through restrictive voter-ID laws.