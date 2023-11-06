With Red Line, Baltimoreans deserve to see a lot of Purple | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It is a busy time to be a data analyst in the Maryland Transit Administration. They’ve likely been working overtime crunching numbers for the anticipated revival of the Red Line. You’ll recall, that’s the east-west Baltimore light rail project that was deep-sixed by Gov. Larry Hogan but is expected to make a return — in some form — under Gov. Wes Moore. What if it’s a rapid transit bus? What if tunnels are or aren’t dug? What might be the impact on the construction timetable under these various options? On ridership and system capacity? On the cost for the full Woodlawn-to-Johns Hopkins Bayview route?

The MTA’s willingness to explore every avenue is commendable. So is the state agency’s ongoing “engagement” attempts to involve the public by presenting these possibilities, and their implications, through a series of public meetings that wrap up Thursday at Edmondson Westside High School. By early next year, the MTA will recommend to the governor how to proceed. But if we may be so bold, there is at least one number missing.

9,400,000,000.

Put a dollar sign in front, and you have $9.4 billion. That’s now the anticipated cost of the Purple Line, suburban Washington, D.C.’s, 16-mile Bethesda-to-New-Carrollton light rail line that has suffered serious delays and cost overruns. Hogan gave the authorization to move ahead with that ill-fated project in his first term, but the Purple Line actually has earlier roots. A decade ago, then-Gov. Martin O’Malley convinced a majority of the General Assembly to approve a major increase in the state’s tax on gasoline (the first in two decades) on the backs of some promised transportation upgrades. Two of the most prominent? Seed money for the Red and Purple lines. They weren’t chosen by accident. The governor needed votes from Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The controversial gas tax passed, and soon both efforts, a $5.6 billion Purple Line and a $2.9 billion Red Line, were in the planning phase.

The two projects don’t have to cost the same. It’s simply wrong to shortchange one. Baltimoreans have a right to expect Governor Moore will shepherd a 14.1-mile Red Line that will prove impactful to a region with far greater economic challenges than Montgomery County. It should be a proposal that fulfills the promise made to state lawmakers a decade ago: that the final product not be a low-budget, compromised and makeshift version of the Purple Line. Moore may not have been anywhere near Annapolis when Democrats struck their landmark agreement over long-term transportation funding under O’Malley, but the arrangement made by Democrats on behalf of predominantly Democratic jurisdictions in a blue state ought to be respected.

Granted, there are fiscal realities. Costs have gone up. And jettisoning the tunnels in favor of giving the MTA surface priority may make a lot of sense for intra-city journeys (even if they increase travel times). And while MTA Administrator Holly Arnold seems confident that the Biden administration will provide so-called “New Starts” money (perhaps even more than the $900 million Hogan returned to the federal government), the state will surely need to more than match it. Coming up with that revenue could prove a challenge given projected state budget deficits and expectations of slow growth in 2024.

But worrying only about one year’s state budget is a shortsighted view. The Red Line can provide a generational impact, particularly for marginalized communities not currently well connected to jobs and economic opportunities. The timing could also prove fortuitous as part of a new vision for downtown, and Harborplace, takes shape. Throw in the revived Baltimore Arena, new investments in Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, the development of Baltimore Peninsula, Lexington Market, the University of Maryland and other downtown attractions, and you don’t have to be a wide-eyed optimist to imagine Baltimore in five to eight years time having a vitality not so apparent today.

We would urge Baltimoreans to let their views be known. One easy way to do that is to visit MTA’s Red Line website, redlinemaryland.com, and fill out the survey. But first, review the studies and watch the video showing successful light rail in Minneapolis and bus rapid transit (also known as a busway) in Richmond, Virginia. Baltimore deserves what it was promised — but limited public resources ought to be used wisely. Accomplish both things and everybody wins. And we’re going to bet it will cost a lot less than $9.4 billion.

