The Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities has come up with a proposal to keep judges off the bench that will safeguard both the integrity of the judicial process and judges’ rights to a fair disciplinary process. It would allow the Court of Appeals to place a judge on administrative leave with pay once the commission finds that the judge’s actions warrant suspension or removal from office, or members determine that a judge can’t properly perform the bench duties. The judge can ask for a reconsideration before removal, and the appeals court would still conduct its review before making a final call.