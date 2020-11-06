Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP? | COMMENTARY

Mr. Hogan has crossed swords with Mr. Trump before. As governor of a majority-Democratic state that overwhelmingly supported Mr. Biden, it’s surely politically easier for him to challenge his party’s leader. But across the country, the reaction within the GOP has been far more tepid. Some of the truly soulless have fallen dutifully in line such as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Others have stood up for counting all the votes including, thankfully, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. But elsewhere there is a deafening silence or, at best, some mealy mouthed words from people like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who mostly want to change the topic.