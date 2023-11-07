Big public money outlay raises big questions about Harborplace redevelopment | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The building at far left is 303 Light St. and will include apartments on the upper floors above two floors of retail and restaurant space. Next to the World Trade Center would be 203 E. Pratt, and focus on commercial space, with public space underneath a cantilevered second floor. Between them is “The Sail” at 201 E. Pratt St. It will include a marketplace on the first two floors, and offer restaurants, and commercial space on the upper levels. File. (MCB Real Estate/Baltimore Sun handout)

For nearly 2 1/2 hours Monday night, on the fourth floor auditorium at the National Federation of the Blind headquarters in South Baltimore, representatives of MCB Real Estate — including managing partner P. David Bramble — pitched their plan to tear down the Harborplace pavilions and replace them with four new, much taller buildings. Whether they changed a lot of minds in the crowd of about 200 people isn’t clear; more than a few seemed skeptical, particularly of the size and scale of the project, with its estimated $400 million in public investment required. But what Bramble, a West Baltimore native, and his colleagues did achieve was some grudging respect from the audience. Bramble appeared willing to speak frankly on his views of architecture, on what he believes can succeed and on how he would need to turn a profit to move forward.

He also acknowledged that he needs to win their votes. His plan will require a charter amendment that will be put before city voters in November of 2024. The project will go nowhere if a majority do not ratify that amendment, which is entirely appropriate given the importance of the city’s waterfront and the value of this asset. So the outreach must continue.

Here are some of the subjects about which Bramble was challenged Monday:

Why $400 million in tax dollars if this is a for-profit enterprise? The $400 million is for spending only on public spaces, from reconstruction of the promenade to the realignment of the lanes on Pratt and Light streets and eliminating the Calvert Street spur. Gov. Wes Moore has already pledged $67.5 million toward the promenade. Where might the balance come from, given the city’s financial limitations? Bramble reminded his audience that the federal government helped finance the promenade in the 1970s before the pavilions were even built and that recent waterfront redevelopment in Washington, D.C., involved more than $320 million in public funds.

Why so tall? The criticism is mostly directed at the linked high-rise apartment towers on the Light Street side that are expected to house 900 or more rental apartments (but not condominiums). Bramble says the height is needed to make a profit for investors who are committing $500 million or more. The demand for market-rate apartments is there, he says. He also rejects criticism that the buildings would diminish the waterfront with shadows or a boxing-in effect. Rather, he says, the view from the ground level is actually less obstructed and total public space is expanded.

What about downtown traffic? Bramble was unapologetic and said reducing the number of traffic lanes, and thus making the area more pedestrian and bike friendly, is a certainty. No more highway speeds, he observed. Drivers will simply have to find other routes. The proposal would also seem to fit the state’s Red Line plans with the likelihood of future light rail or a bus rapid transit service down Pratt Street.

Are we losing the view of the water? Bramble insists his buildings block little and that the existing pavilions are more obstructive. His reasoning? Height is unimportant. It’s about what people see at the ground level, and much of that will be glass from front to back. He argued that views will be more open from the giant arch on “The Sail” building on Pratt to the single-block width of all his structures (although not to guests of the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor who will be completely blocked out under MCB’s Light Street plans). Meanwhile, the Sail’s terraced public gardens add more places to take in the view.

We would urge Bramble and MCB to continue to conduct such outreach, but we also would encourage more people — and not just city residents, given the importance of this regional landmark — to attend these sessions, ask questions and share their thoughts. We have no idea how far Bramble is willing to alter his plans based on public input, but he certainly talks the talk, and not just about community feedback. He also claims to want to emphasize local retailers and restaurateurs, and believes the project can have a positive impact on public safety and improving accessibility to the harbor by all, not to mention he espouses designing for resilience and building equitably. The period of questioning and detailed examination has officially begun. Let’s have much more of it.

