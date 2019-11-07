Is that quid pro quo? It’s difficult to see it as anything else. Unless, you’re Kellyanne Conway who is certain she never read those actual words (at least not in their original Latin) in the rough transcript of the call, which is true but remarkably unimportant. “I don’t know whether aid was being held up and for how long," she told CNN. Really? Because simply perusing recent media reports drawn from interviews with top Trump administration officials could answer that question. It was held up at the time of the phone call. Even the acting chief of staff has admitted to that several weeks earlier on national television. How does a top adviser stay so ill-informed on an issue that might result in her boss’s impeachment when the rest of the country is hearing about it daily? That’s a talent. What she does know is that Ukraine’s president “felt no pressure” and that the aid has since been delivered. “Quid pro quo, yes or no?” Ms. Conway was asked repeatedly on CNN. She declined to answer directly. Several times. “I just said to you I don’t know whether aid was being held up or for how long," was her most cogent reply to CNN’s Dana Bash.