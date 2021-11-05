Paid family leave: Maryland must act if Congress won’t | COMMENTARY

That’s why the leadership of the Maryland General Assembly should plant a flag right now, declaring that whether or not Democrats in Congress get their act together, members intend to adopt a state-level plan. We must ensure that working parents with a new arrival or people facing a medical crisis or other emergency can get 12 weeks off and be paid a substantial share of their customary wages. Lawmakers introduced such a bill in the last legislative session, but it never made it out of committee. Sponsors, including Baltimore state Sen. Antonio Hayes, have vowed to push for it again in the 2022 legislative session. At least 10 states have taken up or are in the process of enacting similar legislation, from California to Massachusetts. So has the District of Columbia. And that’s not to mention that it’s a benefit available in the rest of the industrialized world. Polls show about three-quarters of Americans support the idea.