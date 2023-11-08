How the Public Service Commission dimmed the lights on Gov. Wes Moore’s tech ambitions | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Oct. 23, President Joe Biden announced that the Baltimore region had been federally designated as a national tech hub, qualifying much of the state for hundreds of millions of dollars of investment and a potentially bright future in emerging technologies. Local leaders were quick to praise this potentially transformative step that could generate as many as 52,000 jobs, according to the Greater Baltimore Committee. Gov. Wes Moore said it would push Maryland to the forefront of innovation. “The possibilities for our region are limitless,” declared Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System. Even though this meant the region would be one of 31 such sites, there was no downsizing of the optimism.

Less well publicized was what happened two days later. That was when a Texas-based company called Aligned Data Centers announced it would not be going forward with its ambitious plan to build a complex of data centers in Frederick County at a former Alcoa aluminum manufacturing site. In the tech world, data centers are essential building blocks of the tech economy. They house the infrastructure crucial to storing and managing data that are so essential to applications and services on the internet. Create one, and you have a magnet for private investment. Small wonder a lot of states, Maryland included, have been exempting data center equipment from their sales and use tax: Without data centers, they know they’d be at a competitive disadvantage in the lucrative technology sector.

So why did Aligned pull out? That’s the strangest part of it. The decision was in reaction to the Maryland Public Service Commission’s move to deny the company the exemption required to install 168 backup power generators at the site. This summer, the regulatory agency decided that this much diesel-powered equipment, even if used sparingly, would generate too much in the way of greenhouse gas emissions. Aligned and its backers were stunned. Attorney Michael C. Powell observed that the decision “sent a negative — and perhaps fatal — signal to the hoped-for data center industry in Maryland” and that the data center industry will simply go elsewhere “and with it the estimated hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue that stood to benefit Marylanders.”

Now, we’ve long supported a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as the global climate threat grows more serious. But it’s difficult to believe the backup generators pose the most serious risk in this regard. They are, apparently, the tech industry standard. Data centers simply can’t afford to go offline. And while we understand that cleaner alternatives are in development, one has to ask the question: Is this the best time and place to draw the line? Presumably, Maryland can achieve its carbon goals more cost-effectively elsewhere: cleaner cars, for example, or less investment by utilities like Baltimore Gas and Electric in broadening the reach of natural gas service, a major carbon polluter.

Governor Moore was among those cheering for data center investment, writing to the PSC two months ago to remind the commission that data centers are the “backbone of the internet” and that the state needed to attract private investment. Last week, he went further releasing the following statement through a spokesperson:

“I’m disappointed in the Public Service Commission’s recent decision that led to Aligned pulling their data center project from Frederick County. Creating opportunities for companies like Aligned to build in Maryland is critical for growing our state’s economy. Projects that diversify our economy and drive growth are what we need in Maryland. We must support and partner with emerging industries as they look to expand into our communities. I will work with the legislature to address the industry’s needs and ensure the industry has a bright future in Maryland.”

Translation: Expect the governor to present the Maryland General Assembly a plan to loosen restrictions on the emissions coming from data center backup generators when lawmakers reconvene for their next legislative session this January. Presumably, legislators who passed that sales tax exclusion overwhelmingly three years ago (45-0 in the Senate, 123-6 in the House of Delegates) to better compete with Virginia and take advantage of federal government-related high-speed computing needs haven’t lost their perspective on this. Did we mention that data center jobs pay in the six figures? It doesn’t take a computer — or a power-consuming server — to calculate what Maryland stands to lose if corrective action isn’t taken.

