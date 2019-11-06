Using 2017 data, the agency found that preventing adverse experiences could reduce the number of adults who had heart disease by as much as 13%, or by 1.9 million cases. It could have reduced the number of adults who were overweight or obese by as much as 2%, or by 2.5 million cases. Addressing bad childhood experiences could also have a substantial impact on what some say is a mental health crisis facing the country. The homeless population for one is often made up of people with untreated mental health issues. How many of them never dealt with a traumatic experience as a child? Had these childhood issues been dealt with, the country could have reduced the number of adults with depression by as much as 44% in 2017, or by 21 million cases.