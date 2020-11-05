Incinerator compromise was Baltimore’s only realistic option | COMMENTARY

This is far from a perfect resolution. And opponents are absolutely correct to be outraged that the adoption of the contract took place the day after Election Day and without the broad public participation that it deserved. This was a major decision, and greater transparency should have accompanied it. Opponents had little time to protest or even to file an objection in court. This is not the best way to do business. But the underlying point, that a compromise was the most practical solution, still holds. The company claims the Baltimore plant will soon become the lowest-emission waste-to-energy facility in the nation. That’s good. It just would have been better if there had been a full conversation with the community about how we got there.