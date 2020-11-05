Incinerator compromise was Baltimore’s only realistic option | COMMENTARY

The 35-year-old Wheelabrator Technologies waste-to-energy incinerator in Westport was probably a mistake from the day it opened. Instead of solving the region’s solid waste problems, it simply shifted them from filling up costly landfills to pumping mercury, lead and greenhouse gases into the sky, which has caused significant harm to public health, particularly in the low-income, predominantly African American neighborhoods near the smokestacks. For years, the real dilemma facing city officials has been how best to address this twofold problem, reduce pollution while maintaining a reasonable system for disposing of solid waste. This week, a 10-year “fix” was agreed upon, and a lot of those neighbors, as well as environmental groups, are unhappy with it.
That’s understandable. What opponents of the incinerator wanted was for Baltimore to in a short period of time evolve from a city that struggled to carry out curb-side recycling to one with “zero waste,” meaning households would generate no trash whatsoever. Reuse, recycling and composting would be the order of the day. This is a noble aspiration. Meanwhile, you have a city in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic with extraordinary needs, budget shortfalls, high unemployment, drug addiction, underwhelming school performance and violent crime. Under these circumstances, how important should the closing of the incinerator be?
Wednesday’s 3-2 vote by the Board of Estimates under outgoing Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young was something close to gift to his successor, Council President and Mayor-elect Brandon Scott, who voted against the deal (and thus maintained his solid political standing in South Baltimore while a difficult and long-standing problem was taken off his plate). The 10-year $106 million Wheelabrator contract extension will force the company to invest nearly $40 million in pollution controls. In return, the city and surrounding jurisdictions can keep trucking their trash to the facility through 2031. It doesn’t put an end to the harmful pollutants spewing into the air, it just means dialing them back.
Mayor Young described the arrangement as a “fair balance between fiscal prudence and social responsibility.” It certainly did not come easily. Baltimore took the hard ball approach, passing a local ordinance that set tough air pollution standards and then meeting Wheelabrator in court where the company claimed (perhaps correctly in these days of a toothless EPA) that the measure undermined federal air quality standards. Negotiations ensued. The extension with its tens of millions of dollars in promised new investment in anti-pollution technology was the result.
This is far from a perfect resolution. And opponents are absolutely correct to be outraged that the adoption of the contract took place the day after Election Day and without the broad public participation that it deserved. This was a major decision, and greater transparency should have accompanied it. Opponents had little time to protest or even to file an objection in court. This is not the best way to do business. But the underlying point, that a compromise was the most practical solution, still holds. The company claims the Baltimore plant will soon become the lowest-emission waste-to-energy facility in the nation. That’s good. It just would have been better if there had been a full conversation with the community about how we got there.
In the meantime, there is considerable work to be done. Just because there will still be an incinerator does not mean that local residents can’t do more to reuse, recycle and compost, whether they live in the city or in the suburbs. Nothing is stopping the next mayor or environmental advocates from pitching together to promote a voluntary zero waste strategy. A return to curbside pickup would certainly be a good first step. The less tonnage shipped to the incinerator, the cleaner the air. As it stands now, that service isn’t set to return until mid-December because of staffing shortages. Surely, offering a better wage to workers who earn as little as $11 an hour to pick up trash could help solve that problem.
In a perfect world, there would be no trash incinerator. But in case no one has noticed, Baltimore doesn’t operate in a perfect world. We live in one that requires compromise and trade-offs. The matter could have been handled better, certainly, but the extension appears to be the best available, most reasonable resolution.
